21May 2019 Bethesda Pastor Corrects Georgetown Visitation Prep’s Promotion of ‘Gay Weddings’ by fgwalkers@att.net Posted in: Uncategorized
It was to this type of brave witness that I converted to the One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic Faith. *This* is truth. *That* is not. Do *this* if you wish to live. Stop doing *that* unless you want to die.
As an ex-Protestant from birth, I have devoted my 9 years as Catholic to expose my many sins and convert from them to God – a painful, grueling, yet highly satisfying process. Every day is a new day of understanding and conversion. I will devote every waking moment to this Faith as presented by my past and present Priests, and here by Fr. Filardi, (they all say the same thing). I will not waste a moment on its counterfeit as presented here by Sr. Berchmans – cheap Grace, so common in my past life.
Every Catholic, in every age would understand Msgr Filardi’s explanation of the Faith, as if Christ Himself were speaking. And thus, it is true.
Another hijacker outs herself.
Providential, in my opinion.
Well said my friend. Please continue to speak the truth of the Holy Catholic Churches Teachings. You are the kind of priest the Church needs. Well done good and faithful servant.
Amy Labus
I have a very good priest, and I told him that I had no intent or desire to leave after having been a convert for only 5 years. I am frustrated by how uninformed my fellow Catholics seem to be. Or…how accepting of all the tolerance they meekly are.
Fr Filardi, We have known you since you were a new priest and Cindy has known you since you were a kid, as you know. You concelebrated at our wedding over 22 years ago. We support you and we are so proud of you to speak the truth in love. May our Lord continue to bless you and all who abide in the truth.